Rajoo Engineers Ltd’s shares were up by 1.93 per cent after the company announced the commencement of construction for an 18,000 sq ft factory shed in Rajkot. The decision to expand was made by the acquisition of adjoining industrial plots in September and October 2023.

The new factory shed is set to play a role in Rajoo Engineers’ pursuit of technological advancement and operational efficiency. It will accommodate advanced machinery, creating an environment suitable for the research, development, and manufacturing of plastic extrusion solutions.

Rajoo Engineers is a player in blown film and sheet extrusion lines based in Rajkot. The company reported that it emphasises product quality, workmanship, energy efficiency, and automation. With a presence in numerous countries and customers in over 70 nations, the Company’s exports have increased since entering the international market in 1990.

The shares were up by 1.93 per cent to ₹166.35 at 11:15 am on the BSE.