Rossari Bio ropes in anchor investors

Rossari Biotech has raised ₹148.87 crore from 15 anchor investors at ₹425 a share. Among them are Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Ashoka India Opportunities, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual, HDFC Life, IIFL Special Opportunities, HSBC Global, Kotak Mahindra (International) and ICICI Prudential. The issue will open on July 13 and close on July 15 , with a price band of ₹423– ₹425 a share of face value of ₹ 2 each. The company proposed to raise ₹496.24 crore via the fresh issue of ₹50 crore and OFS of ₹446.25 crore. The net proceeds from the fresh issue to prepay or repay certain indebtedness, including accrued interest, fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.