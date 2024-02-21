Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) has announced its debut in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. According to the company’s statement, it has inaugurated two branches in Telangana, situated in Warangal and Huzurabad and one in Kadiri in Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on the development, HP Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Satin Creditcare Network Limited, said, “At SCNL, we view expansion as more than just geographic growth. It is about reaching out to economically marginalised households across the nation and empowering them with financial solutions.”

“By entering Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, we aim to extend our inclusive charter to more individuals from low-income groups. This move reinforces our commitment to making a meaningful impact and strengthens our position as a truly pan-Indian company,” Singh added.

Satin Creditcare stock declined by 2.43 2 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹251 as of 3.15 pm.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit