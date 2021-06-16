SEBI makes disclosure of promoters trading in debt securities mandatory

SEBI has covered promoters and designated persons trading in debt securities of listed companies under the purview of System Driven Disclosures.

Earlier, SEBI had made it mandatory for members of promoter group and designated persons of a company trading in equity shares and equity derivative instruments such as Futures and Options of the listed company under System Driven Disclosures. The disclosures are displayed on the exchange website under ‘System Driven Disclosures’.

“It has now been decided to include the listed debt securities of equity listed companies under the purview of the said System Driven Disclosures for the entities,” said Sebi.

The Depositories and Stock Exchanges shall make necessary arrangements such that the disclosures pertaining to listed Debt Securities along with equity shares and equity derivative instruments are disseminated on the websites of stock exchanges from July 1, it said.