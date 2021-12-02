Sensex gains over 400 points; Nifty tops 17,250

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 214 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and Maruti amid largely positive cues from Asian peers.
At 10.30 am, the 30-share index was trading 420 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 58,105 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 119 points or 0.69 per cent to 17,285.
M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.38 per cent. HDFC, PowerGrid, Titan, Sun Pharma, Maruti, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries, were among the other gainers.
On the other hand, L&T, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.
In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 619.92 points or 1.09 per cent to close at 57,684.79. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 183.70 points or 1.08 per cent to 17,166.90.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was in the red.
Stock exchanges in the US ended with losses in the overnight session.
International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.07 per cent to USD 69.61 per barrel.
Meanwhile, India's merchandise exports rose 26.49 per cent year-on-year to USD 29.88 billion in November on better performance by key sectors, while the trade deficit hit a record high of USD 23.27 billion as imports of crude oil and gold spiked.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,765.84 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data. PTI BAL DRR DRR
