Stocks

Sensex jumps 189 to 36,661 in opening session

PTI | Updated on July 17, 2020 Published on July 17, 2020

Sensex jumps 189.80 points to 36,661.48 in opening session on Friday; the Nifty rose 51.05 points to 10,791.

Published on July 17, 2020
NSE
BSE
