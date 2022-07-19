hamburger

Sensex, Nifty edge lower

Reuters | Bengaluru, July 19 | Updated on: Jul 19, 2022

The rupee slips below the psychological level of 80 against the dollar

Domestic stock market indices inched lower on Tuesday, tracking global markets in the absence of major triggers, while the rupee slipped below the psychological level of 80 to hit a record low against the dollar.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2% at 16,245, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.21% to 54,404.88. Both the indexes rose more than 1% in the previous session, with the Nifty hitting its highest since June 10.

The rupee extended its record-setting spree against the dollar, hitting an all-time low for the seventh straight session.

Asian markets slip

Asian shares slipped, following overnight declines on Wall Street, and the dollar hovered below last week's peak, with main focus on the earnings season.

Meanwhile, investors awiat for results from consumer major Hindustan Unilever for cues on the impact of higher inflation and demand.

