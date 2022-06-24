hamburger

Stocks

Sensex, Nifty rise nearly 1 per cent early

Reuters | Bengaluru, June 24 | Updated on: Jun 24, 2022

24/09/2018 MUMBAI:A 'no entry' signboard at the Dalal Street reflects the mood of the Market as the Sensex dropped 536 points, with the Nifty50 below 11,000 on Monday. The losses were sustained on bouts of selling in realty, auto, banks, finance, telecom, industrials and healthcare stocks amid rising crude prices and weak Asian cues. Photo: Paul Noronha | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

The rally was led by banking stocks; ONGC climbs nearly 5 per cent

Financial stocks led Indian shares higher early on Friday, setting the blue-chip indexes on course for their first week of gains in three, as a slide in commodity prices tempered inflation fears.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 147.60 or 0.95 per cent to 15,704.25 , while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 489.69 or 0.95 per cent to 52,755.49 . If gains hold, the blue-chip indexes are set to post weekly gains of over 2.5% each.

The Nifty Bank index rose as much as 1.7 per cent, led by a 3.7 per cent jump in private-sector lender IndusInd Bank.

Oil explorer ONGC climbed up to 4.6 per cent after it said its unit made a new oil discovery in Colombia.

Published on June 24, 2022
stock market
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you