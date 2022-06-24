Sensex, Nifty rise nearly 1 per cent early

Financial stocks led Indian shares higher early on Friday, setting the blue-chip indexes on course for their first week of gains in three, as a slide in commodity prices tempered inflation fears.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 147.60 or 0.95 per cent to 15,704.25 , while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 489.69 or 0.95 per cent to 52,755.49 . If gains hold, the blue-chip indexes are set to post weekly gains of over 2.5% each.

The Nifty Bank index rose as much as 1.7 per cent, led by a 3.7 per cent jump in private-sector lender IndusInd Bank.

Oil explorer ONGC climbed up to 4.6 per cent after it said its unit made a new oil discovery in Colombia.