Sensex, Nifty rise nearly 1 per cent early

Financial stocks led Indian shares higher early on Friday, setting the blue-chip indexes on course for their first week of gains in three, as a slide in commodity prices tempered inflation fears.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 147.60 or 0.95 per cent to 15,704.25 , while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 489.69 or 0.95 per cent to 52,755.49 . If gains hold, the blue-chip indexes are set to post weekly gains of over 2.5% each.
The Nifty Bank index rose as much as 1.7 per cent, led by a 3.7 per cent jump in private-sector lender IndusInd Bank.
Oil explorer ONGC climbed up to 4.6 per cent after it said its unit made a new oil discovery in Colombia.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.