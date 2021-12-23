Sensex up 442 points intraday, Nifty above 17,000

Scaling the population peak in India
Benchmark indices were trading higher during the afternoon on Thursday, led by financials and oil & gas stocks. The market opened on a positive note for the third consecutive session tracking a positive trend in the global markets. Indices extended gains in the first half witnessing buying action across multiple counters.
At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 57,372.58, up 442.02 points or 0.78 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 57,446.20 and a low of 57,146.28. The Nifty 59 was trading at 17,079.55, up 124.10 points or 0.73 per cent. It recorded an intraday high of 17,107.85 and a low of 17,015.55.
Powergrid, ITC, IOC, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Divi’s Lab, Ultratech Cement, Eicher Motor, Maruti and Asian Paints were the top laggards.
On the sectoral front, all indices were in green. Realty, financials, oil & gas and FMCG recorded higher gains. Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank were trading over 2 per cent higher each.
Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Oil & Gas were up over 1 per cent each. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty FMCG were up nearly 1 per cent each.
Broader indices were also trading in the green. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.85 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.44 per cent.
The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.92 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.82 per cent. The volatility index softened 3.33 per cent to 16.03.
