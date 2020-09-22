Sharekhan enters discount broking

Sharekhan, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, has launched a discount broking firm Espresso (myespresso.com). Taking into account that most traders would have both, winning and losing trades, no brokerage will be charged on loss-making intraday trades. In addition, delivery trades will be free of brokerage, it said. Espresso will offer a three- month free offer for customers opening account before October 22. Jaideep Arora, CEO, Sharekhan, said the quest was to find the right value proposition for the new generation of traders and investors with this offer of ‘Pay When You Profit’. Investors will pay ₹20 per order only when they profit from intraday.