Shilpa Medicare receives USFDA inspection report for Telangana unit

Shilpa Medicare received USFDA Establishment Inspection Report on October 24 for the finished dosage formulations facility (sterile and non-sterile dosage forms) located at Pharmaceutical Formulations SEZ, APIIC, Jadcherla, Telangana. The company’s finished dosage form facility was inspected by the USFDA from August 29 to September 5.

The USFDA has concluded that the inspection classification of this facility was “voluntary action indicated”. This facility is in acceptable state of compliance with regard to current good manufacturing practices, it said. Shares of Shilpa Medicare closed at ₹268.10, down 2.47 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.