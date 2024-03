Shares of Shivalik Rasayan jumped over 8 per cent on the NSE on Thursday’s trade. The company has received licences to commence manufacturing at its newly-built agro-chemical plant.

The company said in a regulatory filing that trial batches for P G Easter, Azoxystrobin, Pymetrozine, have been taken. Commercial production will start from April.

Shares traded at ₹604.90 on the NSE, higher by 8.73 per cent as of 3.12 pm. The stock had hit a 52-week low yesterday at ₹547.05.