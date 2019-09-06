SRF becomes first Indian refrigerant with ASHRAE certification

Indian refrigerant manufacturer SRF said that it has obtained ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, Air-conditioning Engineers) certification for R-467A, its new, low GWP refrigerant blend for stationary air-conditioning applications.

It is the first-ever refrigerant from India to have received this certification by the ASHRAE Standards Committee under the Designation and Safety Classification of Refrigerants. Shares of SRF gained one per cent at ₹2,764.35 on the BSE.