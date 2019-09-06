Stocks

SRF becomes first Indian refrigerant with ASHRAE certification

| Updated on September 06, 2019 Published on September 06, 2019

Indian refrigerant manufacturer SRF said that it has obtained ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, Air-conditioning Engineers) certification for R-467A, its new, low GWP refrigerant blend for stationary air-conditioning applications.

It is the first-ever refrigerant from India to have received this certification by the ASHRAE Standards Committee under the Designation and Safety Classification of Refrigerants. Shares of SRF gained one per cent at ₹2,764.35 on the BSE.

Published on September 06, 2019
air conditioners and refrigerators
SRF Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Needed: Organ transplant. Performed: Cosmetic surgery