Stocks, oil rise in Asia tracking Wall Street records

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday after a record-setting day on Wall Street, while Bitcoin paused for breath after an overnight endorsement from Tesla Inc sent the cryptocurrency up 20%.
Oil also hit 13-month highs, helped by rising optimism about a return in fuel demand.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.32 % at 721.53 after climbing as high as 730.16 late last month.
Korea was an early riser, up 0.92% while Chinese blue chips rose 0.49% and Hong Kong nudged up 0.24%.
Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.36% and e-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.5%.
The early action came after another day of so-called reflation trades around the world, in which global markets bid up stocks, oil and gold while U.S. Treasury yields held near11-month highs.
"Reflation on the back of U.S. fiscal stimulus and positive vaccine news remains the major theme for markets," strategists at National Australia Bank wrote.
Expectations have been building that inflation would pick up as governments and central banks continue massive spending and easy money policies until officials are certain that their economies will recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Wall Street reached all-time closing highs on Monday as the Nasdaq Composite added nearly 1% and the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 0.75%.
In more volatile cryptocurrency markets, Bitcoin briefly passed $47,000 for the first time, a 20% rise, before paring gains. It was last at $45,669.
Tesla Inc said overnight it had invested around$1.5 billion in the virtual currency and expects to accept it as payment for its cars in the future.
Justin d'Anethan, sales manager at digital asset company Diginex, said that so far most of the selling pressure in Asia had been absorbed.
"This morning, after over $1.2billion of leveraged shorts got liquidated, the usual sellers of crypto will probably think twice before dumping their coins," d'Anethan said.
Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday to 13-month highs.
Brent rose 33 cents, or 0.54%, U.S. West TexasIntermediate crude was at $58.34 a barrel, up 37 cents,or 0.64%.
"There is a sense that the glut of oil supply isdisappearing more rapidly than anybody thought possible," saidPhil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago."There seems to be a paradigm shift in the market."
Spot gold rose 0.37% to $1,837 an ounce asexpectations of a large U.S. economic stimulus package bolsteredits appeal as an inflation hedge.
Such expectations hit the dollar index, which dropped back on Tuesday after tripping at the end of last week on a weaker-than-expected jobs report. It was last down 0.091% at90.868.
Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.12% at 105.10.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...