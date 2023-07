SOM Distilleries and Breweries Ltd. has received permission to supply its beer brands in the state of Rajasthan, as per a press release filed under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations.

Rajasthan, recognised for its substantial beer consumption, stands among the top five states in India in terms of market demand. SOM Distilleries and Breweries Ltds stocks were up by 9.65 per cent to ₹313.50 at 11:31 a.m. on BSE.