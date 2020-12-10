Stocks

Trust Group makes MF foray

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2020 Published on December 10, 2020

Trust Group, a full-service financial houses, has forayed into mutual fund business with the launch of Trust Mutual Fund, which will be headed by Sandeep Bagla as CEO.

The latest entrant will follow a structured investment approach along with a unique “Limited Activ’’ methodology, with the goal of providing investors consistent risk adjusted returns with low volatility. The methodology has been developed in collaboration with Crisil for the initial fixed income schemes, it said. Utpal Sheth, Associate Director at Trust AMC said most investors concentrate either on Alpha generation or tracking Beta for their investments, but Trust MF will focus on consistency.

“We are privileged to have Crisil as a value-adding knowledge partner,” he added.

