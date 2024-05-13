May 14, 2024 08:19

Motilal Oswal

Key observations

- The Nifty ended 1.2% higher MoM at 22,605 in Apr’24 after making new highs of 22,783. The index has closed higher for the third straight month now. Notably, the index was extremely volatile and swung around 1,006 points before closing 278 points higher. DIIs recorded the ninth consecutive month of inflows in Apr’24 at USD5.3b. FIIs recorded outflows of USD1.1b in Apr’24.

- Investors continued to park their money in mutual funds, with inflows and contributions in systematic investment plans (SIPs) reaching a new peak of INR203.7b in Apr’24 (up 5.7% MoM and 48.4% YoY).

- Equity AUM for domestic MFs (including ELSS and index funds) increased 5.3% MoM to INR27t in Apr’24, led by a rise in market indices (Nifty up 1.2% MoM) and an increase in sales of equity schemes (up 10.6% MoM to INR654b). The pace of redemptions increased to INR400b (up 15.1% MoM). Consequently, net inflows increased to INR254b in Apr’24 from INR244b in Mar’24.

- Total AUM of the MF industry rose 7.2% MoM to INR57.3t in Apr’24, driven by a MoM increase in AUM for liquid (INR1,406b), equities (INR1,349b), income (INR520b), balanced (INR217b), and other ETF (INR180b) funds.

Some interesting facts

- The month saw notable changes in the sector and stock allocation of funds. On a MoM basis, the weights of Private Banks, Metals, Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Durables, and Real Estate increased, while those of Technology, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Consumer, Retail, Cement, Insurance, and Textiles moderated.

- Private Banks’ weights increased for the second consecutive month to 17.2% in Apr’24 (+30bp MoM; -180bp YoY).

- Metals’ weight rose to a 31-month high of 2.7% (+30bp MoM, +70bp YoY) in Apr’24.

- Technology‘s slipped to third place from the second spot in MF allocation, with weights declining for the second consecutive month to touch a 50-month low of 8% (-70bp MoM, -120bp YoY) in Apr’24.

- Healthcare’s weight, after touching a 31-month high of 7.4% in Mar’24, moderated 30bp MoM in Apr’24 to reach 7.1%.

- In terms of value increase MoM, five of the top-10 stocks were from the Banking space: HDFC Bank (+INR119.9b), Axis Bank (+INR106.8b), ICICI Bank (+INR88b), SBI (+INR54.1b), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (+INR38.4b)