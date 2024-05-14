Electric vehicle charging and power solutions provider Exicom has announced the launch of ‘harmony gen 1.5 DC fast charger’ with a range of advanced features including an advanced AI-driven remote management system, high operational efficiency, and integrated lighting.

According to the company’s statement, the charger is available in three frame sizes, and its modular construction offers power outputs from 60 kW to 400 kW.

Anant Nahata, CEO of Exicom, said, “With over 4500 DC chargers installed, we are bridging the demand-supply gap and empowering EV drivers to confidently embrace electric mobility.”

Shares of Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd surged 7.95 per cent to trade at ₹275 on the NSE as of 1.47 pm.