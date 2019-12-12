Stocks

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares zoom 57% on Day 1 listing

BL Internet Desk December 12 | Updated on December 12, 2019 Published on December 12, 2019

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, the subsidiary of microfinance company Ujjivan Financial Services, has made a debut with a premium of 56.75 per cent at Rs 58 on the Bombay Stock Exchange today.

At 10.40 am, the Ujjivan Small Finance Bank was quoted at Rs 55.35 with volumes traded around 1.13 crore shares.

The price band was fixed at Rs 36 to Rs 37 per share. The initial public offer (IPO) of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank received bids for 2,053.80 crore shares as against 12.39 crore shares on offer, as per the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) website data. The issue was subscribed 165.68 times.

