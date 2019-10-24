Stocks

US SEC investigates Infosys on whistleblower complaints

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on October 24, 2019 Published on October 24, 2019

Infosys Ltd said on Thursday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had launched an investigation into whistleblower claims that the Indian software services firm used 'unethical practices' to boost revenue and profit.

The company said India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, had also requested additional information from the company concerning the complaints.

A securities class action lawsuit has also been filed against the company in a U.S. federal court based on the complaints, the company said, adding that it intends to defend itself “vigorously”.

Published on October 24, 2019
Infosys Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Arvind Fashions gets boardn od for ₹300-cr rights issue