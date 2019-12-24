Stocks

USFDA nod may boost Alembic Pharma

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals will remain in focus, as the company on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration to market Travoprost ophthalmic solution, used in the treatment of glaucoma.

Alembic said its product is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Alembic now has 110 abbreviated new drug application approvals from the USFDA.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
