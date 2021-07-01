Vivriti Asset Management raises ₹265 cr via debt fund

For both net and print.

Vivriti Asset Management has raised ₹265 crore through the ‘Samarth Bond Fund’ launch, an AA+ (SO) rated alternate investment fund.

The Bond Fund is a SEBI-registered Category 2 AIF and was the first to be rated Crisil AA+ (SO) for capital protection to investors.

The fund will invest in debt issued by retail financial services providers that extend last-mile finance to small businesses and individuals for livelihood. With over 90 per cent of the fund already deployed across 15 investments, the fund continues to stay granular and meet return hurdles to investors.

Vineet Sukumar, Founder and CEO, Vivriti Asset Management, said the bond fund has invested in a carefully curated portfolio of operating companies with a proven track record.

About 45 per cent of the underlying investee companies are rated A-minus or better, and 50 per cent have seen equity raise over the last 12 months, he said.

Vivriti Asset Management has raised commitments of over Rs 1,500 crore across its funds and provides tailored debt of ₹25-75 crore to emerging and mid-sized operating companies for 2-4 years tenor.