Wall Street ends lower as investors await earnings, inflation data

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average ended lower on Monday, with investors waiting for cues from the upcoming corporate earnings season and a key inflation report later this week.
The indexes had closed at record highs on Friday, after rallying for days on a pull back in the benchmark 10-year bondyield from 14-month highs.
With US consumer price data for March due to be published on Tuesday, this could drive Treasury yields higher. Big Wall Street names are due to kick off earnings season on Wednesday,giving new catalysts to buy or sell stocks in a record-high market.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Sunday the US economy was at an "inflection point" with expectations for faster growth in the months ahead, but he warned that a hasty reopening could lead to a continued increase in coronavirus cases.
Banks are among the first to report earnings for the opening quarter of 2021, with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due on Wednesday.
The financials index and consumer discretionary sector both hit record highs on Monday, on confidence in both areas as the US economy reopens.
Among the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes, communication services and energy shares were the steepest decliners.
Overall, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.2 points, or 0.16%, to 33,745.4, the S&P 500 lost 0.81 points, or 0.02%, to 4,127.99 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.19 points, or 0.36%, to 13,850.00.
Tesla Inc rose 3.7% after Canaccord Genuity upgraded the electric-car maker's shares to "buy," saying the company could become "the brand" in energy storage.
Nvidia Corp jumped 5.6% after saying Monday it would make a server processor chip that would directly challenge Intel Corp. The chipmaker also signposted above-guidance first-quarter sales.
.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.84-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...