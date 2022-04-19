WealthDesk partners with Axis Securities

WealthDesk, an investment technology platform, has partnered with Axis Securities to provide its ETF-based WealthBaskets products.

The partnership will allow users of Axis Securities to access wealth solutions through their RING mobile application and RING platform. Users can also opt for SIPs on their premium baskets, allowing them to make systematic and regular investments into stock and ETF baskets.

Axis Securities has close to 4 million clients.

Ujjwal Jain, Founder and CEO, WealthDesk, said that with the number of retail investors growing steadily, the platform is increasing access to systematic wealth management solutions through SEBI-registered partners under the Unified Wealth Interface vision.

Vamsi Krishna, Head – Product and Marketing, Axis Securities, said the tie-up will enable customers to invest in curated research-based products and enjoy seamless wealth solutions.