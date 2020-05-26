What all can be done, must be done by the Centre: Angel Broking CEO

Samsung Galaxy M21: All the battery you need
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Vinay Agrawal, first CEO of Angel Broking, who has been developing successful business strategies and strong analytical skills for the broking house, explains why the market is not satisfied with the ₹20-lakh-crore package from the Union Government. In an e-mail interview with BusinessLine, he discusses various issues impacting market direction. Excerpts:
With the government announcing a ₹20-lakh-crore package, where do you see the markets going? Is it sufficient to stimulate market sentiment?
Markets have had a mixed reaction to the government’s stimulus package, with lack of actual spending by the government not being appreciated well by the markets. The stimulus package focusses more on credit than on actual spend. While the ₹20-lakh-crore stimulus package may seem large at 10 per cent of GDP, it is still smaller in size as compared with the stimulus packages announced by countries like the US.
The US has so far announced a fiscal package of $2.7 trillion (13 per cent of GDP) which includes cash transfers. Cash transfers have an immediate effect on driving demand, which is the need of the hour for any economy. Lending money can lead to a revival, but given the uncertain and tough times that is currently under way, banks and NBFCs are wary of lending and have so far been risk averse, parking on an average about ₹8 lakh crore with the RBI daily. Nothing seems to be sufficient under the present scenario, but what all can be done, must be done.
So, the markets are disappointed with the stimulus package...
The markets were expecting some specific packages for the most stressed sectors but that has so far come a cropper. But given the government’s dwindling tax collections and relatively little room for enhancing the fiscal deficit as that could impact the sovereign rating, the options would always be limited. But nonetheless, opening up the defence sector, focussing on ‘Make in India’, structural reforms in the agriculture and power sectors, and collateral-free guaranteed loan worth ₹3 lakh crore for MSMEs are steps in the right direction.
The pressing need is kick-starting the economy, as the lockdown is now being lifted in phases. But how it plays out in the coming weeks and months is going to be crucial. Further, steps to ensure that credit flow happens through the banking as well as the NBFC channels are equally important, and steps taken in this direction will be more than welcome. Tough times calls for tough measures, and the markets definitely have high hopes from the government.
Rating agencies, experts and even the RBI now predict zero or negative GDP growth for India. As a market expert, do you fear the worst is ahead?
There is no doubt that the world economy is going in for a contraction this financial year, with key economies such as the US, Germany and France entering into recession. China is back on track, with April witnessing automobile sales in excess of two million, the highest level since June 2018. As far as India is concerned, a latest report by United Nations pegs India’s growth in FY21 at 1.2 per cent, which would still be far better than majority of the countries.
But, at the same time, other economic agencies have forecast negative growth as well. Further, India’s fiscal deficit is likely to rise this year, towards 5 per cent plus as suggested by various forecasters. So, the economic data ahead is bound to be negative, but given their intelligence of the markets, investors will be sector and stock specific, focussing on those sectors such as telecom, IT, pharma, and FMCG, which are likely to be better placed to weather the current storm.
Looking through the crystal ball, one can tell that the times ahead is not going to be easy, and investors will have to learn to live with volatility. If we see a containment of Covid-19 both domestically and globally, then yes, we could see a halt in the market correction, but it is still early days to proclaim the same.
Crude shock had impacted Angel Broking. What is its real impact and has the problem been sorted out? Are equity investors of Angel Broking being protected from the problem of your commodity vertical?
It was for the first time in history that NYMEX WTI prices turned negative, this downfall in price was unprecedented. In India, due to Covid-19, business hours for commodity markets was reduced to 1700 hours. Unfortunately, clients with open positions did not get a chance to square off their positions. In this event our exposure was restricted to only ₹13.5 crore, which is a minuscule amount considering our revenue and balance sheet size. While Angel had already provided for this amount, we are currently seeing collection from the clients. This carries no risk to any of Angel’s clients.
The timings have been revised now to 2330 hours again. We have a very robust and completely automated-risk management system in place which triggers off to insulate our clients from any risk. Moreover, we always advise our clients to trade using strict stop losses at all times.
Any important factors that investors should watch out for in the coming days?
Investors are advised to keep vigil as different sets of economic data from the US, China, Euro zone have the potential to impact global as well as domestic markets. So, the markets are set to remain volatile, but yes, with a significant decline in uncertainty and fear as compared to in March and April.
Investing in tranches, focussing only on quality stocks, and keeping a long-term perspective are the need of the hour. Lastly, markets are currently being driven mainly by two factors — liquidity and hopes of an early cure to Covid-19. So, grasping the fact that the only certainty going forward, at least for the next couple of quarters, is enhanced volatility, one will have to learn to live with it.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Pilots getting back to duty after the lockdown face the task of being up to date
The aviation sector is gearing globally to resume services in a post Covid environment. What steps will ...
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
The move strengthens the tobacco major’s push towards non-cigarette FMCG business
While recently in this space we discussed how to zero-down on the right medi-claim policy, now, a look at the ...
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...