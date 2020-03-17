Yes Bank continues to rally for 3rd day; shares jump over 50%

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Shares of Yes Bank on Tuesday further jumped over 50 per cent after Moody’s upgraded the company’s ratings.
Rallying for the third consecutive day, the company’s scrip zoomed 58 per cent to ₹58.65 on the BSE.
On the NSE, it spiked by 57.82 per cent to ₹58.55.
The scrip has jumped over 100 per cent in three days.
Yes Bank shares had on Monday also jumped sharply by over 45 per cent after announcement of a restructuring plan.
The rating agency upgraded the company’s ratings and also changed its outlook to positive.
In a filing to the BSE on Monday, Yes Bank announced that the board of directors of the company has been approved for reconstitution, with Prashant Kumar, former Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Managing Director of State Bank of India, as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.
Yes Bank said it has also amended the memorandum and articles of association of Yes Bank Limited to reflect the application provisions of the Reconstruction Scheme.
The moratorium on Yes Bank, placing a withdrawal limit of ₹50,000 on deposits, is to be lifted by 6 pm on March 18, 2020 which is much before the original date of April 3.
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...