Zerodha’s Rainmatter Capital invests in Actlogica

Actlogica, a wealth and investment management platform, has raised ₹3 crore in seed funding from Zerodha-backed Rainmatter Capital.

Ameet Ayare and Archana Anoor founded Actlogica with a mission to help investors achieve their financial goals by empowering wealth managers and investment management professionals. Investment managers, to maintain their businesses, need the support of various tools. Not just to monitor and take evasive actions against market movements, but also to ensure they are compliant with regulations and, most importantly, to build a sustainable business.

Their first product for wealth management – FinFlo Enterprise, is an investor centric product with process flexibility and CFA inspired reporting standards. Their goal with FinFlo is to ensure that the user can place orders, settle, report, and charge fees (in the case of RIAs). All in one place without having to use multiple systems

For the investor, this means ease of placing orders for investing in mutual funds, direct stocks, ETFs etc. It also means that investors can track their goals and see the performance of their investments with greater insights and analytics. Their other product Investa is an API-first mutual fund CAS analysis and reporting freemium software. Anyone with a CAS statement can upload, analyse and generate a performance report for the investments in the CAS file.

Ameet Ayare, Co-founder & CEO, Actlogica, said “Our mission has always been to help accelerate financial inclusion in India by providing scalable tech infrastructure to wealth managers and investment professionals. We strongly believe that they are a catalyst in this mission. We’ve built an ecosystem of software tools that are interconnected. These can be plugged into each other to create a customised version of the software that can cater to business needs.”

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO at Zerodha, said, “At Rainmatter, we are constantly looking out for innovative tech companies that are working on enabling and encouraging financial inclusion. We are happy to partner with the Actlogica team as we strongly believe that the tools and platforms that the team at Actlogica is building can empower a generation of Indian advisors and other financial intermediaries.”