Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stakein Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Ltd from 5.005 per cent to 7.278 per cnet of the paid-up capital of the said Company.

Promoters of Dabur Indiaplan to sell stakes worth ₹820 crore through a block deal on Tuesday, according to media reports. The transaction is expected to take place at a 4 per cent discount to the stock’s Monday closing price of ₹588.65, media reports said.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the promoter of Just Dial Ltd, will sell a 2 per cent stake in the company through an open market sale for achieving minimum public shareholding. RRVL intends to complete the sale of the Sale Shares within a period of eight trading days beginning December 21, JustDial said. RRVL currently holds a 66.40 per cent stake in Just Dial while promoter and promoter group entities together hold a 76.98 per cent stake in the company.

NBCC (India) Ltd has been awarded the work of “Construction of new multistoried quarter complex consisting of 100 nos. of quarters by demolishing the existing 224 nos. quarters at Bhoinager, Bhubaneswar” by Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) for a total value of ₹69.3 crore.

Related Stories SGX Nifty indicates downward bias Clueless markets await clear trigger for direction say analysts READ NOW

SEBI has barred Securekloud Technologies Ltd and its three directors from the securities markets for a period ranging from one to three years and imposed total penalties of ₹10 crore on them for allegedly misrepresenting the financials of the company. The SEBI order has also prohibited three company directors - Suresh Venkatachari, RS Ramani and Gurumurthi Jayaraman - from being associated as a director or key managerial personnel in a listed company or an intermediary from six months up to one year.

PTC Indiahas entered into an agreement with Bhutan’s electricity utility firm Druk Green Power Corporation Limited to supply 600 MW power to the neighbouring country during the winter season.

The United States Food and Drug Administration has conducted PAI (Pre-Approval Inspection) at Alembic Pharmaceuticals’Solid Oral Formulation Facility (F-4) located at Jarod. The USFDA issued a Form 483 with 5 procedural observations. None of the observations are related to data integrity and management believes that they are addressable.

Ipca Laboratories has acquired a further 6.53 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of Trophic Wellness Private Ltd, which is in the business of manufacturing and marketing several SKUs of Neutraceuticals under the brand name “Nutricharge”. The company’s manufacturing facility is situated in Sikkim. With the acquisition, the company now holds 58.88 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of TWPL.

Balrampur Chini Mills Limitedhas commenced commercial production of Rectified Spirit/ Industrial Alcohol for the additional capacity of 170 KLPD at Balrmapur Unit. With this addition, the total distillation capacity of the Company now stands at 1050 KLPD. Further, the modernisation and upgradation of Sugar Factories also stands completed.

Related Stories Brokers demand rationalisation of tax structure for stock and commodity markets in FY24 Budget Stock brokers’ body ANMI makes a list of recommendation that it claims would help revive market participation and volumes READ NOW

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd had applied for Environmental Clearance (EC) to the Ministry of Forests Environment & Climate Change Government of India for expanding the distillery capacity from 100 KLPD to 250 KLPD based on Sugarcane Syrup Heavy Molasses as raw material and 120 KLPD grain-based distillery to produce Ethanol at its existing plant located at Village Bellad Bagewadi.

The offer-for-sale by promoters of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy opens today. Promoter Khurshed Yazdi Daruvala will be selling up to 20.28 lakh shares (1.07 per cent stake) and Shapoorji Pallonji and Company 47.33 lakh shares (2.50 per cent). They also have an option to additionally sell up to 9.71 lakh shares (0.51 per cent) and 22.66 lakh shares (1.19 per cent) respectively in case of oversubscription of OFS issue. The floor price of the offer will be ₹270 per share

Wipro’s arm Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has announced the acquisition of Kerala-based spice manufacturing firm Nirapara for an undisclosed amount, marking its entry into the packaged and ready-to-cook food segment.

Related Stories Wipro Consumer Care acquires spices and ready-to-cook brand Nirapara Company expects to start operations in two months’ time READ NOW

Vikas Lifecare Limited’s material subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions Private Limited has been awarded the contract to provide technical advisory for the Optimization of Battery Storage Systems for Distribution Grid Applications by the Dornier Group GmbH at their ongoing project in Mali, Africa.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit