Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance IndustriesLtd, will acquire a 50 per cent stake in Gujarat-based carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and juices maker Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Pvt Ltd (SHBPL) for an undisclosed amount.

This acquisition will “enable RCPL to enhance its beverage portfolio”, Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Norway’s Norges Bank — Government Pension Fund Global on Tuesday bought 3.38 lakh shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) for over ₹50 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Norges Bank acquired 3,38,000 shares, amounting to a 0.7 per cent stake in the company.

The insolvency process of debt-ridden Reliance Capital Ltdon Tuesday hit a roadblock as the NCLT Mumbai has stayed the resolution process on the plea of Torrent Group. The stay order was issued by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as the Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group challenged the revised bid from Hinduja Group.

State Bank of Indiaon Tuesday said it plans to raise up to ₹10,000 crore through issuance of infrastructure bonds during the current financial year. The proposal to this effect was cleared by the executive committee of the Central Board, in its meeting, held on Tuesday, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has started India’s first green hydrogen blending operation in the PNG (piped natural gas) network of its township in Kawas, Surat.

“The project is a joint effort of NTPC and Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL). The first molecule of green hydrogen from the project was set in motion by P Ram Prasad, Head of Project, Kawas, in presence of other senior executives of NTPC Kawas and GGL,” a company statement said.

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltdon Tuesday announced the start of commercial production of a colour coating line at its plant in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh. The capacity of the new line is 50,000 tonne per annum, the steel pipes maker said in a statement. The product finds application in segments like railways, airports, warehouses, industrial and residential roofing, metros etc, it added.

Software-as-a-services company RateGain Travels on Tuesday said it will acquire the US-based consumer intelligence IT firm Adara Inc for $16.1 million in an all-cash deal.

“The acquisition is aligned with RateGain’s vision of building an integrated Revmax platform — focused on customer acquisition and wallet share expansion. It will help build one of the largest and most comprehensive sources of travel intent data in the world that is permissioned and ethically sourced, impacting every step of the traveller’s journey,” RateGain said in a BSE filing.

Gautam Adani’s group on Tuesday said it will pay an additional ₹48.65 a share to NDTV stockholders who tendered their shares in its open offer to help match what it had paid to buy out a stake of the news broadcaster’s founders.

Adani Enterprisesin a stock exchange filing said it will pay an additional ₹48.65 per NDTV share to investors, who had sold their shares in an open offer between November 22 and December 5, taking the payout to ₹342.65 a share and matching what it paid to buy Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy’s stake.

BDR Pharmaceutical on Tuesday said it has launched its generic version of Apalutamide, used in the treatment of prostate cancer, in India.

The drug has been launched under the brand APATIDE in India to treat both metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer as well as non-metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, the company said in a statement. The product will be available at 60 mg strength in two packs of 60 tablets and 120 tablets.

The board of Caspian Corporate Services Ltd has approved the proposal to increase the authorised share capital of the company from ₹3.50 crore to ₹4.51 crore.

The board has discussed and approved the raising of funds and issuance of securities to acquire 45 lakh shares of the company having face value of ₹10 each representing 100 per cent paid-up share capital of Sumathi Corporate Services Private Limited, an existing Group Company, for a total purchase consideration of ₹16.20 crore.