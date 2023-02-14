The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday cleared the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding in R Systems International by BCP Asia II Topco II Pte, an affiliate of private equity firm Blackstone.

The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition of 51.67 per cent shareholding from the promoter shareholders of R Systems International through a share purchase agreement.

FDC Ltd has announced that the manufacturing plant located at Waluj, Aurangabad, Maharashtra, which manufactures sterile ophthalmic products, has been inspected by USFDA from February 6 to 12.

The audit has been completed by the USFDA with “no observations”. The audit was carried out for the sterile ophthalmic products being marketed in the US.

Man Industries (India) Limited has received new orders worth approximately ₹500 crore. This order reflects a robust business environment and also showcases the trust customers have in the company’s technological and execution capabilities.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (Solara), a leading Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/CRAMS company, has announced the completion of EU-GMP Inspection, carried out jointly by the State Institute for Drug Control (SUKL), Ministry of Health of the Czech Republic and National Authority of Medicines and Health Products, Portugal from February 7 to 9, 2023, at the multi-product manufacturing facility at Cuddalore.

At the end of the inspection, it is concluded that the quality systems followed at the Cuddalore site are compliant with the EU-GMP Standards.

Coforge has announced its partnership with Denodo, a leading data integration, management, and delivery platform, to enable banks and other financial organisations to engage in agile modernisation projects without affecting daily operations.

Under the partnership, Denodo will bring its logical data integration and data management approach, powered by data virtualisation, while, Coforge will bring its design and implementation expertise to BFSI clients.

Meanwhile, Hulst BV, the promoter of Coforge Ltd (formerly NIIT Technologies), on Monday offloaded a 9.8 per cent stake in the IT company for ₹2,430 crore through an open market transaction. Hulst BV is owned and controlled by BPEA (Baring Private Equity Asia).

Results calendar: Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Aster DM Healthcare, Bata India, Bharat Forge, Biocon, Bosch, CESC, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ipca Laboratories, NBCC (India), NMDC, ONGC, PI Industries, PNC Infratech, Prestige Estates Projects, Radico Khaitan, Siemens, Spencers Retail, SpiceJet, Swan Energy and Torrent Power.