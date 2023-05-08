TCNS Clothing (TCNS) has entered into definitive agreements for combining with Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd. The transaction entails a combination of TCNS into ABFRL and will be carried out through (1) the acquisition of the founding promoter’s stake through a SPA and a conditional public open offer followed by (2) a merger between the two entities.

The value of the promoter stake and open offer consideration for TCNS is ~₹1,650 crore for a 51 per cent stake, making this one of the largest deals in the Indian fashion space.

PNC Infratech Limited has announced the signing of ‘contract agreement’ with Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation Limited (HORCL) for implementation of engineering, procurement, and construction project of ₹771.46 crore at Gurgaon.

The order is for “design and construction of civil works at Sultanpur Station in connection with the laying of a New BG Double Railway Line of HORC”, to be executed in 30 months.

Amara Raja Batteries Limited has held a grand groundbreaking ceremony for Telangana’s first gigafactory in the Mahbubnagar district. Telangana government had recently entered into an MOU with Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Pvt Ltd.

ARACT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARBL, has been working on Li-ion cell chemistries specifically suited for Indian subcontinent conditions and already supplies lithium battery packs and chargers to some two and three-Wheeler OEMs.

Thermax Limited has concluded an order of ₹271.50 crore from India’s biggest oil refinery in the private sector for the mechanical balance of plant (MBoP) works for the captive power plant (CPP) at their new oil-to-chemical (O2C) facility in the western part of India.

The proposed CPP is expected to meet the incremental power demand of upcoming projects at the customer’s premise as part of O2C expansion and the establishment of a mega factory.

Thermax with experience of more than 150 plus EPC projects in the domain has been entrusted by the customer to execute the MBoP work involving engineering, procurement/supply and construction & civil works. The project is slated to be completed within a span of 16 months.

SJVN Ltd through its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited has participated in the Request for Selection (RfS) floated by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for setting up of 500 MW STU/CTU connected wind power plant anywhere in India.

ITC Ltd has acquired 2,443 equity shares of ₹1 each and 7,215 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Sproutlife for an aggregate consideration of ₹175 crore. With the aforesaid acquisition, the company’s shareholding in Sproutlife aggregates 39.42 per cent of its share capital on a fully diluted basis.

The board of ADF Foods has approved the acquisition of additional shares in Telluric Foods (India) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. The board approved the conversion of the loan given to Telluric Foods (India) Limited, amounting to ₹1.50 crore, optionally convertible redeemable preference shares.

Lupin has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire share capital of the French pharmaceutical company Medisol, subject to approval from the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The board of Manappuram Finance has noted that the action against VP Nanadakumar, promoter as well as MD and CEO of the company, has nothing to do with company and will not impact its financial positions and operations.

The board of Bharat Forge has approved the appointment of Kedar Dixit as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from July 1, after Kishore Saletore resigned from the position, with effect from June 3.

The board of DCB Bank accepted the resignation of Satish Gundewar from the position of chief financial officer on June 3 and identified Ravi Kumar as the officer in charge. The process of appointing the new CFO is to be completed in the next few weeks, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

