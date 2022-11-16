Sobha Ltdhas registered highest ever quarterly sale value of ₹1,164 crore with 13 per cent increase y-o-y aided by highest ever sales price realization of ₹8,709/sq ft and consistent sales volume at 1.34 mn sft.

Godrej Propertieshas announced that it has achieved sales worth ₹500 crore through the launch of its new project, Godrej Woodsville in Hinjewadi, Pune. The company has sold over 675 homes till date accounting for an area of over 6.90 lakh square feet for the project launched in September.

Bharat Electronics has signed an agreement with Yantra India (YIL), a defence PSU, for co-operation in the areas of ammunition hardware and military grade components. The agreement seeks to address the requirements of Indian defence and export markets. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and YIL and sharing of manufacturing and test infrastructure/resources for the production of arms and ammunition and related systems .

Singapore-based Payash Capital, a 49 per cent stakeholder in Trinity Alternative Investment Managers Limited (TAIML), has opposed the decision of the administrator to include ArcelorMittal as a bidder for SREIassets under insolvency proceedings.

Related Stories Day Trading Guide For November 16, 2022 Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading. READ NOW

IIFL Wealth has rebranded itself as 360 ONE. The company has assets under management of ₹3.30 lakh crore and has a presence in 27 cities, Founder and CEO Karan Bhagat said in a statement on Tuesday.

Segantii India Mauritius on Tuesday offloaded shares of Nykaa’s parent firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures for ₹67 crore through open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Segantii India Mauritius sold 33,73,243 shares of the company. The shares were offloaded at an average price of ₹199.24 apiece.

TAP Air Portugal, the flag carrier airline of Portugal, has selected TCS as a strategic partner, to accelerate its digital transformation and drive innovation. The company will establish an Airline Digital Centre (ADC) in Portugal, staffed with consultants with deep domain knowledge of the airline industry, solution architects and technology experts.