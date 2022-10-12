IT services major Infosys on Tuesday said its president Ravi Kumar S has resigned from his post. The company did not give any reason for the move which comes just days ahead of its second quarter earnings announcement. "The board of directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar S. for his contributions to the company," Infosys said in a regulatory filing. In his role as president, Ravi Kumar S led the Infosys Global Services Organisation across all industry segments.

Suzlon Energy has announced its new order win for the development of 144.9 MW wind power projects for the Aditya Birla Group, a leading Indian Conglomerate. Suzlon will install 69 units of wind turbine generators (Wind Turbines) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is located at sites in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

Genesys International Corporation, one of the leading homegrown players in the geospatial services sector, has won a ₹46 crore project for resurveying with modern technology using CORS Network, GNSS Receiver, and Aerial Systems from the Andhra Pradesh government. The project will make use of the company's recently launched Genesys Constellation, which is India's most comprehensive range of aerial, mobile, and terrestrial sensors that converts everyday objects into data sources.

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited has entered into a one-time settlement (OTS) of loan account with Union Bank of India (formerly known as Corporation Bank) for the settlement of outstanding dues of NPA loan account. The Company has obtained the No Due Certificate (NOC) from the aforesaid bank on payment of full and final settlement amount.

Pursuant to the approval of the Board of Fino Payments Bank for investment in Paysprint Private Limited and execution of the share subscription and shareholders' agreement, the board of PaySprint has approved the allotment of 867 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each to the Bank at a premium of ₹28,801 a share aggregating to the total investment of about ₹2.50 crore, representing 7.98 per cent of paid-up share capital of PaySprint.

Ciplahas announced that its Indore Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) plant has been designated by the World Economic Forum as an 'Advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Lighthouse'. This is the first Cipla facility to receive the 'coveted' recognition. The organisation is amongst the first pharmaceutical companies in India & Asia and one of the few generic pharmaceutical companies in the world to be part of the Global Lighthouse Network.

Marksans Pharma, one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India, has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with Tevapharm India Private Limited today, to acquire its business relating to the manufacture and supply of bulk pharmaceutical formulations in Plot No. A1, Phase 1-A, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Goa 403722, India, as a going concern on a slump sale basis. Marksans has agreed to retain the site employees with existing terms of employment. The transaction is in cash consideration and is expected to be finalised by April 1, 2023, subject to the usual closing conditions.

The board of Brigade Enterprises has considered and approved the appointment of Pavitra Shankar, who is presently Executive Director as Managing Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from October 12. The board in addition approved the appointment of Nirupa Shankar who is presently an Executive Director as Joint Managing Director for a period of five years effective October 12. This will be subject to shareholder approval.

HSBC Asset Management (India) on Tuesday said it has received Sebi's approval to fully acquire L&T Investment Management. In December 2021, the foreign lender had announced that it will be acquiring L&T Mutual Fund (an arm of L&T Finance Holdings) for ₹42.5 crore.

US-based hedge fund Route One Fund I LP has divested a 1.54 per cent stake (or 1.20 crore shares) in IndusInd Bank for ₹1,401 crore through an open market transaction. The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹1,168.26 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹1,401.91 crore. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Investment (Mauritius) I Ltd picked up over 69 lakh shares of the company.

Leading multiplex chain Inox Leisure Ltd will live screen all matches to be played by India at the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in its cinema halls across the country. It has signed an agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this regard, INOX Leisure said in a statement.

Results Calendar: Artson Engineering, HCL Technologies, Mangalam Industrial Fin, National Standard, Saptak Chem, Sanathnagar Enterprises, SW Solar and Wipro.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit