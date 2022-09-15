Stocks that will see action on September 15, 2022

The board of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited has approved a proposal to issue and allot 77,97,718 equity shares to certain non-promoters entities, on a preferential basis, at Rs 307 a share. The board has also approved a proposal to issue and allot 20,00,000 convertible warrants, each Warrant convertible into one equity share to Promoters of the Company, on a preferential basis, at Rs 307 a warrant. The board also gave its approval for Related Party Transaction up to an aggregate limit of Rs 500 crore.

Jubilant Pharmova, an integrated global Pharmaceutical Company, has announced that Dr. Jaidev Rajpal will join the company as Head of its Generics business effective from October 11. Jaidev is being appointed as Managing Director & CEO of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant Generics Limited which is involved in the development, manufacturing and distribution of formulations to the US and Non-US markets and is also involved in the India Branded Pharmaceuticals business.

Tata Motors and Tata Power have entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to develop a 4 MWp on-site solar project at Tata Motors' Pune commercial vehicle manufacturing facility. A significant step towards building a resilient and sustainable future, the installation is collectively expected to generate 5.8 million units of electricity, potentially mitigating over 10 lakh tonnes of carbon emission. This is equivalent to planting over 16 lakh teak trees over a lifetime.

The board of CE Info Systems (MayMyIndia) has considered and approved the acquisition of 26.37 per cent stake on fully diluted basis of Kogo Tech Labs Private Limited for Rs 10 crore, with an option to raise the stake to 50 per cent within 2 years.

Balaji Amines Limited has announced commissioning of a greenfield project along with construction of 2 new plants. The Phase 1 of 90-acre Greenfield Project (Unit IV) has been completed and the DMC/PC and PG Plant will be ready to commence commercial production by the end of September. This is estimated to result in annual production capacity of 15,000 tons of Di-methyl Carbonate (DMC)/Propylene Carbonate (PC) and 15,000 tons Propylene Glycol (PG). In addition, the company has also started construction in Phase 2 of Greenfield Project (Unit IV) for 2 plants. The company expects to start operations at these manufacturing facilities around the closure of this current financial year.

HFCL Ltd has received the Advance Purchase Orders aggregating to Rs. 447.81 crore, (Rs 341.26 crores from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Rs106.55 crore from RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RailTel).

KPI Green Energy has received a new order for executing Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project of 4.20 MW (comprising of 4.20 MW Wind Turbine and 3 MWdc Solar) capacity from Nouveau Jewellery LLP, Surat under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' business segment of the Company.

Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd has executed the Deed of Assignment-Cum-Conveyance for sale of Leasehold Plot situated at Vadodara admeasuring 6438.20 Sq. Meters land for a lump sum sale consideration of Rs 12.90 crore.

Rajgarh Transmission Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of GR Infraprojects Limited, has received transmission licence from Central Electricity Regulatory Commission for its project in Rajgarh (2500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh. The transmission licence shall, unless revoked earlier, remain in force for a period of 25 years from the date of issue.

SH Kelkar and Company has made an investment of Euro 49,99,998.06 in Keva Europe BV, a wholly owned subsidiary by way of contribution to the equity capital of Keva Europe BV by subscribing to 24,15,458 ordinary Equity shares with nominal value of EUR 1 each of Keva Europe BV at EUR 2.07 per share. Requisite consents and approvals with respect to the said investment have been obtained.

Dare Ventures, the venture capital arm of Coromandel International Limited has announced its third investment this year into a differentiated drone startup, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Private Limited. The company plans to use this funding for talent acquisition, R&D and production scale up.