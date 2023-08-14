SIS Limited has announced that it has extended 100 per cent corporate guarantee to it subsidiaries SMC Integrated Facility Management Solutions Limited (Rs 189.50 crore), SIS Alarm Monitoring and Response Services Private Ltd (Rs 52.50 crore), SLV Security Services Private Limited (Rs 89.50 crore) and Rare Hospitality and Services Private Ltd (Rs 27.03 crore) on an arm’s length basis.

Lupin Limited has announced that its Unit-2 manufacturing facility located in Mandideep, India, has successfully completed a GMP inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA). The inspection was conducted from August 7 to August 11, 2023 and concluded without any observations.

Alps Industries has appointed Jamil Ahmed Khan as Chief Financial Officer, due to retirement of Ashok Kumar Singhal on April 1, 2023, w.e.f. closing hours of 31.03.2023 upon reaching superannuation age.

Prism Global Ventures has informed the exchanges that it has sold the entire holding consisting of 25,75,740 Equity Shares of Prime Flix Private Limited at an aggregate value of Rs. 50 lakh

Sobhagya Merchantile has approved the raising of funds, through the issuance of equity shares of the Company for Rs 25 crore by way of a right issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company.

The board of Adani Ports and SEZ has accepted the resignation of Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, Chartered Accountants, who have tendered their resignation vide its letters dated August 12, 2023, from the position of Statutory Auditors of the Company and its material subsidiaries. The board, subject to the shareholders’ approval, has approved the appointment of M S K A & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (an independent member firm of BDO International), as the Statutory Auditors.

HDFC Bank chief Sashidhar Jagdishan on Friday said funding will remain the biggest risk after the HDFC Bank and HDFC merger. Speaking at the first annual general meeting of the newly merged entity, Jagdishan said the merged entity’s primary risk pertains to funding.

SJVN said that the company has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Government of Arunachal Pradesh for executing five hydro power projects of 5097 MW. The construction of these projects shall involve total investment of around Rs 50,000 crores and would add over 20,652 million units of electricity generation annually to the nation’s capacity.

Surya Roshni has obtained orders amounted to Rs 171.16 crore (with GST) including one order of Rs 163 crore (with GST) from BPCL for CGD Project on Pan India basis and other order of Rs 8.16 crore (with GST) from HPCL for supply of 3 LPE Coated Line Pipe also for CGD Project for West Bengal.

Chloride Metals Ltd a Wholly owned subsidiary of Exide Industries is setting up green field lead acid battery recycling manufacturing facility at SUPA Parner Industrial Park, Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Pollution control board has granted the consent to operate.

Solar Industries has informed the exchanges that a fire incident has occurred on August 12 while disposal of waste material in the burning area of Economic Explosives Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary at Nagpur. The incident has resulted in an unfortunate casualty of one of our workmen and injuries to two others.It further clarified that all the activities at the aforesaid plant are normal and there is no material lossor financial impact.

Saksoft informed the exchanges that ThreeSixty Logica Testing Services Private Limited had completed the acquisition of Gurgaon based Company Solveda Software India Private Limited and its Saksoft Inc, US, had completed the acquisition of New York based Company Solveda LLC.

The Board of Siyaram Silks has approved the Buy-back of up to 16,61,530 Equity Share of face value of ₹2 each at ₹650 a share aggregating up to ₹108 crore. The buyback is 9.48 per cent and 9.50 per cent of the aggregate of equity share capital and free reserves including securities premium account of the Company based on audited standalone financial statements and audited consolidated financial statements as on March 31, 2023, respectively. The buyback will be through tender route on a proportionate basis. The record date for the purpose is September 18.

CarTrade Tech Limited, an online auto platform company, has announced the completion of 100% acquisition of OLX’s Classifieds and Auto Transactions business in India for INR 535.54 crores, from OLX India BV (OIBV).

Results calendar: Aarvee Denim, Aster DM Healthcare, Astra Microwave, AstraZeneca Pharma, Bajaj Healthcare, Balkrishna Industries, Baroda Rayon, B&B Triplewall, BCPL Railway Infra, Biofil Chemicals, California Software, Brahmaputra Infra, Capital Trust, Career Point, Ceejay Finance, C Nova Petro, Coffee Day, Colour Chips, Cosco, Creative Eye, DCW, Deccan Healthcare, Deccan Gold, Deep Polymers, Divi’s Lab, Donear, DS Kulkarni, Ease Trip Planners, Future Consumer, Gabriel, Globus Spirits, Gensol, Genus Paper, Grindwell, GS Auto, Gujarat Apollo, GTN Textiles, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Oil Explorations, HMT, Hubtown, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Idea Vodafone, India terrain, Insilco, ITC (Demerger of hotel business), Jagajit Industries, Jai Balaji Industries, JBF Industries, Jayshree Tea, KNR Constructions, Kothari Products, Link Pharma, Lux Industries, McLeod Russell, Navkar, PC Jeweller, Raj TV, Radaan Entertainment, Rama Steel, Sakthi Sugars, UFlex, Veto Switchgears, Rebel Solar, Wockhardt Pharma and Welcure and Zuari Industries

