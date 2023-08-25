Block deals continue to galore at the exchanges. If media reports are to believed, Antfin is likely to sell another 3.6 per cent stake or 2.3 crore shares of fintech company Paytm, owned by One 97 Communications, via block deal today The floor price for the deal is likely to be at a discount of Rs 880.10 per share.

International Conveyors Limited has acquired 1,08,023 equity shares of BSE Limited for a consideration of Rs.10 Crore. With the above purchase, the company’s total holding stands at 1,43,846 Equity Shares. Elpro International has also acquired 1,07,664 Equity Shares of BSE Limited for investment purpose. The company previously had 90,730 Equity Shares .

Reliance Industries has entered into an understanding with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) to jointly manage three properties across India and the UK. These include the upcoming Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the iconic Stoke Park in the UK, and another planned project in Gujarat. Oberoi Hotels was voted the World’s Best Hotel Brand at the Travel + Leisure, USA World’s Best Awards, 2022.

Granules India Limited has received the approval from Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA), for compliance with the guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices for its Bonthapally facility, located at Bonthapally Village, Gummadidala Mandal, Sangareddy District, Hyderabad, Telangana. Bonthapally facility manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).

Vedanta has received an arbitration award dated inter alia upholding the contention of the Company that additional Profit Petroleum, on account of Director General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) audit exceptions in relation to allocation of common development costs across Development Areas and certain other matters, is not payable as per terms of the Production Sharing Contract for Rajasthan Block .The Company is in the process of reviewing the award in detail and evaluating its financial impact.

KPI Green Energy Limited have received Commissioning Certificates from Gujarat Energy Development Agency (‘GEDA’) for the 4.10MW wind-solar hybrid power project comprising 2.10MW wind and 2MWdc solar capacity, being its own power generating asset portfolio, at Samoj site in Jambusar, Dist. Bharuch, Gujarat, under the Gujarat Wind-Solar Hybrid Power policy 2018. The Company has made necessary arrangements for selling the power generated out of this windsolar hybrid power project to the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) clients.

TT has signed an MOU with U.P. Government to participate in PM Mitra Park at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh for establishing Textile Vertical unit. The company has applied for 15 acres land in the main capital city of Uttar Pradesh and its link to entire Uttar Pradesh by express way.

Omega Seiki Mobility has announced the signing of a MoU with Punjab National Bank (PNB). With this tie-up, Omega Seiki Mobility aims to help dealer partners streamline vehicle inventory funding and offer comprehensive retail financing solutions to their customers.

The Defence Acquisition Council has granted Acceptance of Necessity for procurement and installation of electronic warfare (EW) suite on Mi-17 V5 helicopters under buy (Indian-IDDM) category which will enhance better survivability of helicopters. The EW Suite will be procured from Bharat Electronics (BEL).

Prakash Industries Ltd has informed the exchanges that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India has this week granted In-principle Stage-I approval under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 for its Bhaskarpara Commercial Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd has signed MoU with DEMPO Group, Goa, to launch a collaboration model to build commercial vessels in their shipyards at Goa and Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The financial implication for this Mou has not yet been ascertained.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd has bagged orders worth Rs.158 crores for supply of Satellite sub-systems, Airborne Radar and sub-systems of Radar and EW projects, from DRDO, ISRO and DPSU’s.

Nila Infrastructures Limited has received Letter of Acceptance from Gujarat Housing Board for construction of affordable housing. The project awarded to the Company is for the redevelopment work, of Integrated Group Housing Facility. The project envisage construction of 48 Middle Income Group (MIG) affordable housing units for total development cost of almost Rs 17.94 Crore.

Having recently ventured in to film production and distribution business, GI Engineering Solutions Limited (name being changed to ‘Teamo Productions HQ Ltd’ to reflect the business activities more appropriately in sync as per the contemporary business environment and to enhance its brand equity) has announced another Mega Project “Unveiling the Don: The Untold Story of D”, a story diving deep into the enigmatic life of one of the world’s most wanted notorious crime lords.

The Board and management of Syrma SGS Technology Limited has announced Satendra Singh as CEO of the Company. He will report directly to Managing Director, Jasbir Singh Gujral, as he joins the management team at Syrma SGS to contribute and further enhance the growth journey.

Shoppers Stop Limited has announced the promotion of Kavindra Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO Homestop, as its Executive Director & CEO, subsequent to the resignation of its Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Venu Nair.