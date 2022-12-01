Automobile companies will be in focus as they will announce November sales figures. Analysts expect that the numbers will be dull month-on-month. With new launches, brokerage firms expect PV vehicles to remain firm. However, they expect two-wheelers (2Ws) and tractor sales to remain lacklustre. The focus will be on Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Escorts, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorpand TVS Motors, among others.

Adani Power on Monday said the timeline for completion of the Rs 7,017-crore deal to acquire thermal power assets of DB Power Ltd has been extended by a month till December 31. Earlier, the company had extended the timeline for completion by a month till November 30. “Parties to the proposed transaction have mutually agreed to further extend the long-stop date for achieving closing/completion to December 31, 2022,” a BSE filing said.

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd,an integrated manufacturer of polyols, has ‘closed the acquisition’ of the UK-based Penn Globe Ltd, a market leader in foam control agents, for an enterprise value of GBP 21 million, the city-headquartered company said on Wednesday

Private sector lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) on Wednesday said it has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India to undertake government business on behalf of the banking regulator. An agreement in this connection was signed by the bank with RBI in Mumbai for appointing TMB as an ‘agency bank’ to undertake government agency business.

Wipro Lighting, arm of Wipro Ltd, has entered into an all-India exclusive partnership with Israel-based public company Aura Air, which makes air purifiers, the company said on Wednesday. The arrangement will provide Wipro Lighting exclusive access to all enterprise offerings of Aura Air for India, the company said in a statement. Besides, the IT services company has said it has launched the Wipro Data Intelligence Suite running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by Rail Delivery Group (RDG) to design, develop, implement, and operate the UK’s Rail Data Marketplace (RDM). The contract between TCS and RDG is for a term of six years, including an extension term opportunity.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd has a 15-year-long association with one of the world’s leading aerostructure companies, Spirit AeroSystems, and has been producing a large volume of flight-critical assemblies and detail parts for them. A subsidiary of Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, the company has signed a long-term contract with Spirit AeroSystems to manufacture detail parts for Spirit’s Belfast facility in Northern Ireland.

The board of KPI Energy has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one bonus equity share against one existing equity share, subject to shareholder approval.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd’s finished dosage form manufacturing facility, Unit IV, situated at Pharma SEZ, Jadcherla, Telangana, has received Health Canada GMP’s approval for the inspection conducted from September 12-16. The facility is involved in manufacturing, packaging, labelling and testing finished dosage forms (sterile injections and oral solids) for the treatment of cancer and adjuvant therapy. This GMP approval will allow commercial distribution of the company’s products in Canada and enable new application submissions to Health Canada.

The board of Apollo Hospital Enterprises has approved fund raising up to ₹105 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company will issue 1,050 NCDs with a face value of ₹10 lakh each.