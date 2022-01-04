Stocks that will see action today (January 4)

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Sanjeev Churiwala joins Tata Power as the new Chief Financial Officer with effect from January 1. Ramesh Subramanyam, the erstwhile CFO, is moving into a new role within the Tata Group.
The board of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd will meet on January 6 to approve declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2021-22, and proposal for declaration of bonus issue of equity shares.
Dilip Buildcon has received a Letter of Acceptance in the tender floated by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), for Removal of Over Burden in Madhya Pradesh. The tender is for "Hiring of HEMM and allied equipments for Over Burden Removal, loading on to tippers, transportation and unloading of excavated materials & silt, dumping, dozing, scrapping/ removal of all bands, preparation/ maintenance of haul road, water sprinklng and spreading of excavated material at the site shown and levelling dumps as per direction of the Management/ Engineer-in-charge for a period of 1,795 days at Amadand OCP, Jamuna Kotma Area."
The board of Ashirwad Steels & Industries has decided in-principle to replace the 'Business Transfer Agreement' signed and executed with SHV Energy Pvt Ltd covering sale and transfer of the company's LPG bottling plant located at Uluberia industrial growth centre, Howrah. Instead, the company will execute two fresh separate agreements with SHV Energy -- (a) one for sale, transfer and assignment of lease hold rights of the plant's entire land (taken on lease from WBIIDC) to them and (b) a separate agreement for sale of other movable assets (plant and machineries, electrical and water installations and fire fighting equipment etc) to the company at a total combined consideration of Rs 16 crore.
Earum Pharmaceuticals has signed a digital MoU with Gujarat to make an investment of approximately Rs 50 crore by establishing a manufacturing unit of pharma finished formulation/ API. The proposed expansion is subject to regulatory and legal permissions/ registrations/ approvals and clearances. The company will announce any such development as and when any concrete decision is reached.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India: The company will build high-end residences at Juhu in Mumbai, focusing on urban rejuvenation. Funded through a mix of debt and equity, this project is estimated to accrue a sales value of Rs 150 crore.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...