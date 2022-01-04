Stocks that will see action today (January 4)

Sanjeev Churiwala joins Tata Power as the new Chief Financial Officer with effect from January 1. Ramesh Subramanyam, the erstwhile CFO, is moving into a new role within the Tata Group.

The board of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd will meet on January 6 to approve declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2021-22, and proposal for declaration of bonus issue of equity shares.

Dilip Buildcon has received a Letter of Acceptance in the tender floated by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), for Removal of Over Burden in Madhya Pradesh. The tender is for "Hiring of HEMM and allied equipments for Over Burden Removal, loading on to tippers, transportation and unloading of excavated materials & silt, dumping, dozing, scrapping/ removal of all bands, preparation/ maintenance of haul road, water sprinklng and spreading of excavated material at the site shown and levelling dumps as per direction of the Management/ Engineer-in-charge for a period of 1,795 days at Amadand OCP, Jamuna Kotma Area."

The board of Ashirwad Steels & Industries has decided in-principle to replace the 'Business Transfer Agreement' signed and executed with SHV Energy Pvt Ltd covering sale and transfer of the company's LPG bottling plant located at Uluberia industrial growth centre, Howrah. Instead, the company will execute two fresh separate agreements with SHV Energy -- (a) one for sale, transfer and assignment of lease hold rights of the plant's entire land (taken on lease from WBIIDC) to them and (b) a separate agreement for sale of other movable assets (plant and machineries, electrical and water installations and fire fighting equipment etc) to the company at a total combined consideration of Rs 16 crore.

Earum Pharmaceuticals has signed a digital MoU with Gujarat to make an investment of approximately Rs 50 crore by establishing a manufacturing unit of pharma finished formulation/ API. The proposed expansion is subject to regulatory and legal permissions/ registrations/ approvals and clearances. The company will announce any such development as and when any concrete decision is reached.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India: The company will build high-end residences at Juhu in Mumbai, focusing on urban rejuvenation. Funded through a mix of debt and equity, this project is estimated to accrue a sales value of Rs 150 crore.