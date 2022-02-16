Stocks that will see action today (Feb 16)

Tech Mahindra has said it will acquire 80 per cent stake in Australian artificial intelligence firm Geomatic.AI for 6 million Australian dollars (about ₹32 crore) through its Singapore-based subsidiary. Geomatic.ai Pty is a company incorporated under Australian laws on February 7, 2022 and operates in the field of energy and utilities.

ACC Ltd has announced the commissioning of a 1.6-MTPA grinding unit (GU) at Tikaria in Uttar Pradesh. The new facility will manufacture environment-friendly cement products with low carbon emissions.

Open offer to the shareholders of Clariant Chemicals opens today from SABIC and closes on March 2. SABIC had acquired a 24.99 per cent stake in Clariant. The acquisition of these stakes, which were previously held by White Tale and 40 North, made SABIC the largest Clariant shareholder. The offer price is ₹493.84 a share.

ICRA has downgraded its long term rating of Wheels India for bank lines to ‘A-‘, from ‘A’ earlier while keeping outlook stable. The rating agency also downgraded its short term rating for bank lines to ‘A2+’, from ‘A1’ earlier.

Financial services firm Religare Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday said it has challenged lenders' tagging its debt-ridden subsidiary Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) as a fraud account. RFL, a non-banking financial company of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), has been barred from undertaking fresh business as it is under corrective action plan of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since January 2018 due to its weak financial health

Torrent Power on Tuesday said it has concluded the transaction to acquire a 25 MW solar power plant for about ₹163 crore. It has acquired 100 per cent stake of Visual Percept Solar Projects Pvt Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV).