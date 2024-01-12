Market buzz is that Lexdale International, investor in Nykaa (FSN E Commerce) to sell about 2.62 crore shares through block deal. The floor price is likely to be in discount tot he spot price of ₹193.60.

Omaxe Heritage Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Omaxe Ltd, has repaid the entire loan facility of ₹440 crore obtained from Credit Solutions India Trust of Varde Partners, along with the interest thereon. OHPL has availed a financial assistance aggregating to ₹450 crore from Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and out of which ₹290 crore has been utilised for re-financing the facility taken by OHPL from CSIT and remaining ₹160 crore shall be utilised to meet the working capital requirements for the projects.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd has received, under the provisions of the EIA Notification 2006, Environmental Clearance from the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Rajasthan for expansion of acrylonitrile butadiene styreneResin up to 200000 TPA and saleable SAN (Styrene Acrylonitrile) Resin upto 25000 TPA (Total 225000 TPA) for Company’s plant at Ambaji Industrial Area.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has received demand orders worth ₹3,528.75 crore from the Income Tax authorities in Mumbai. LIC will file an appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals), Mumbai, against the said orders, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

HG Infra Engineering Ltd has been declared as L-l bidder by Central Railway for the project “Construction of New BG Line Between Dhule (Borvihir) to Nardana (Approx. 49.45 Km) of Central Railway”. The size of the order is ₹716.11 crore.

A new order of 2 MW for executing solar power project have been received by KPIG Energia Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of KPI Green Energy under Captive Power Producer Segment of the Company.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of the Company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat to develop 10,000 MW of Renewable Energy Power projects across multiple sites in Gujarat.

Securities market watchdog SEBI has issued a warning to Fortis Healthcare for delaying disclosures about a lawsuit in the US for more than 14 months, and directed it to ensure that such instances do not happen again. “You have delayed by approximately 14 months the disclosure of the material event of filing a suit in a US court seeking USD 6.5 billion in damages,” SEBI said.

GHCL Textiles Ltd has signed an MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu for an investment of ₹535 crore. The MoU entails investments for capacity expansion as well as investments in renewable energy in Tamil Nadu. Once implemented, GHCL Textile’s total investment in the State will be over ₹1,035 crore and its renewable energy portfolio will expand to 75 MW.

Conart Engineers Limited has received work order from Jecon Engineers Private Ltd for construction of New Industrial Shed and utilities at Lamdapura, Vadodara, Gujarat. The approx value of the project is ₹4.5 crore (depends on any changes in the final layout plan and extra work, if any).

Reliance Home Finance said that Prashant Utreja has ceased to be the Chief Executive Officer and key managerial personnel of the company as he resigned with effect from January 11.

The board of Mahindra & Mahindra has approved an investment of up to ₹630 crore in Mahindra Electric Automobile (MEAL) via a rights issue. The proceeds will be used by MEAL to meet its fund requirements for business operations

Results Calendar: Anand Rathi Wealth, Artson Engineering, Bharat Bijlee, Aditya Birla Money, Den Networks, Just Dial, Harshil Agrotech, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, HCL Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance, Hi-Tech Pipes, JTL Industries, LKP Finance, Mishka Exim, and Neueon Towers, Tata Metaliks and WIpro

