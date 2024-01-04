Vedanta has allotted, on a private placement basis, 3,40,000 Secured, Unrated, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value ₹ 1,00,000 each aggregating to ₹3,400 crore.

Religare Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday said its Chairman Rashmi Saluja has not been issued any additional stock options of Religare Finvest, rebutting a call for an investigation by the Burman family into the alleged allotment of 8 per cent stake through Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) in violations of rules. Earlier, Burman family called for an investigation into the allotment of 8 per cent share of Religare Finvest Ltd to Religare Enterprises Chairman Rashmi Saluja through Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs).

NHPC Ltd has signed a MoU with GPCL for proposed investment of Rs.4,000 crore in Kuppa Pumped Storage Project (750 MW), Chhota Udaipur, Gujarat with proposed year for commencement of investment as 2024-2

BASF India said that the the demand of ₹282.58 crore (i.e. tax, interest and penalty) from the Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax, Mumbai, has been reduced to ₹14.21 crore on company’s now on its appeal.

Airan has entered in to a business process outsourcing agreement with Standard Chartered Bank having their Principal Office in London (UK) and acting through its branch office in India at Branch office in Mumbai for outsourcing of their various IT Enabled Services for their cash management Operations and Trade Operations across India.

Bajaj Finance said that its December quarter AUM grew 35 per cent and crossed ₹3-lakh crore. New loans grew 26 per cent, while deposit book crosseed ₹50,000 crore, by growing 35 per cent in the December quarter.

IndusInd Bank disclosed that its deposits December quarter were up 13 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.69 lakh crore. Advances jumped 20 per cent to ₹3.27 lakh crore y-o-y and CASA ratio slipped to 38.5 per cent from 42 per cent.

In a performance update notice to the exchanges, Bharat Forge said North America Class-8 truck orders in December dropped 7 per cent year-on-year and 28 per cent sequentially.

SAIL informed the exchanges that the Centre has cancelled the plans to divest of Salem Steel plant due to lack of bidders’ interest.

L&T said that it has completed sale of L&T Infrastructure Engineering Ltd to STUP Consultants Pvt Ltd, provided the completion and customary conditions are met.

Torrent Power: Signs four MoUs worth ₹47,350 crore with the Department of Energy & Petrochemicals of the Gujarat Government. The MoU will entail the establishment of 3,450 MW of Solar Power Projects, 1,045 Hybrid Power Projects and associated infrastructure for 7,000 MW Solar Project, Green Hydrogen, Production facility and capex distribution network.

BGR Energy informed the exchanges that State Bank of India and Central Bank of India have classified the account as an NPA. Total exposure of SBI is ₹2,060 crore and Central Bank is ₹74 crore.

LIC has received another GST demand and penalty worth ₹667.5 crore from Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Total deposits in the December quarter up 29% year-on-year to ₹29,869 crore. CASA grew by 24% from last year to ₹7,549 crore. Disbursements up 17% to ₹5,675 crore.