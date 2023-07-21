Tata Motors announced that Adrian Mardell has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), for a three-year term.

The Board of Directors of IndiaMART InterMESH has approved a proposal for buyback of 12.50 lakh shares worth Rs 500 crore from all the shareholders, including promoters and members of the promoter group, as on Record Date, which will be decided subsequently, through the “tender offer” route, on a proportionate basis, at Rs. 4000 a share.

LTIMindtree has announced its strategic partnership with CYFIRMA, an external threat landscape management platform company, to enhance the threat intelligence capabilities of its XDR platform and help global enterprises identify, evaluate, and manage potential risks and threats.

Hindustsn Aeronautics Ltd has signed a Letter of Intent (Lol) for Helicopters for the armed forces of Argentina.

Delhi High Court has passed an order restraining VIP industries from using the Trademark CARLTON / CARLTON LONDON or any variants of the same for marketing, selling or offering to sell bags and other allied goods falling in Class 18 in a suit filed by Carlton Shoes Limited and Carlton Overseas Pvt Ltd.

MTAR Technologies Limited has been awarded ratings by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) for its ESG Practices as follows. MTAR Technologies has scored an overall ESG rating of 2 i.e., good on a 5- rating scale of Dun & Bradstreet.. The governance aspects of the company are rated as 1 - Very Good, environment aspects as 2 - Good and social aspects as 3 - Medium.

NBCC (India) Limited has secured the total business of Rs. 153.85 Crore in June.

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has completed the acquisition of Jindal United Steel Limited (JUSL). Earlier, JSL held 26%l per cent stake in JUSL; it has now acquired the remaining 74 per cent equity stake in JUSL for Rs 958 crore. Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, with a portfolio of 90+ properties across the country, has announced its entry into Kolhapur with the opening of Regenta Place Raysons.

Tiger Logistics (India) Limited has announced about the recent signing of an exclusive agreement with OneNDF, a product of Devick Biz Solutions Pvt. Ltd for Cargo Value Financing through its digital platform “FreightJar”. This collaboration holds numerous promising advantages its customers, particularly SME exporters, the company said in a notice.

Results: Calendar: 20Microns, Aarti Drugs, Ashok Leyland, Atul, Aditya Vision, Benares Hotels, CMS Info Systems, CreditAccess, Cyient DLM, DCM Nouvelle, DLF, Dodla Dairy, GG Auto, GNA Axles, HDFC Life Insurance, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Kabra Extrusion, LKP Finance, Paytm (One 97 communications), PNB Gilts, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Rajratan Global Wire, Reliance Industries, RK Forge, Southern Latex, Suraj, Tejas Network, UltraTech Cement, Vedanta and Wendt

