KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders worth Rs 1,373 crore across businesses: The Railways business has secured orders in the technologically-enabled and conventional/ emerging segments in India.

The Right Issue Committee of Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd has fixed Monday, June 19, as the record date for determining the shareholders who will be eligible to apply for the rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each. The shares will be issued at Rs 12 per share in the ratio of 1 equity share for every two held, aggregating to Rs 41.88 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has announced that the group’s injectables manufacturing facility at Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad, underwent USFDA inspection from June 5 to 13. The cGMP inspection concluded with nil observations. In a separate notice, it said it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and market Diclofenac Sodium and Misoprostol Delayed Release Tablets USP, 50mg/200 mcg and 75mg/200 mcg. Diclofenac belongs to the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) group of medicines. It works by reducing substances in the body that cause pain and inflammation.

Meera Industries Ltd, manufacturer of twisting machines for the technical textiles segment, has received a Rs 5.7-crore order for its Heavy Duty Ring Twister Machine from a renowned company in the Technical Textiles industry.

Anupam Rasayan has signed a Letter of Intent worth revenues of $265 million (₹2,186 crore) with one of the leading Japanese Speciality Chemicals companies, for the supply of a new age patented life sciences active ingredient for next five years. The product will be in validation phase for the next 18 months and upon successful validation, supply will commence from CY2025. The product will be manufactured in their existing multipurpose manufacturing facilities.

LTIMindtree has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association - an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) - that has integrated its solutions with Microsoft’s security technology to better defend against a world of increasing threats. This collaboration and security specialisation will allow LTIMindtree to leverage the Microsoft Security product portfolio to enhance its MDR platform and help enterprises prevent, detect, and respond to the most sophisticated cyberattacks in real time with Microsoft Sentinel.

Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Ltd has announced that its plant in the SEZ at Mundra, Kutch, will be shut down from June 14 as a precautionary measure in view of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’, which is expected to make landfall in the area on that day. Manufacturing activity may remain suspended for about three days.

Fino Payments Bank has joined hands with Sequoia Capital-backed fintech, Hubble, to introduce India’s first spending account. The tie-up, under the Fino 2.0 initiative on building digital assets, strengthens the digital offerings of India’s only listed payments bank.

NuRe FutureTech Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Infotech Ltd, as the accelerator and transformation partner for the company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Computer Science at SRM Valliammai Engineering College, Chennai. This partnership aims to establish a path-breaking AI Lab within the institute’s campus.

Fiem Industries has informed the exchanges of a fire incident in one building of unit-7 at its Sonipat plant in Haryana. There was no loss or injury to human life and the fire was brought under control in a few hours. Some buildings, plant & machinery, stocks and furniture were damaged. The company has initiated the necessary procedures for an insurance claim.

The board of Kotak Mahindra Bank will meet on June 16 to consider raising funds via the issuance of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures/ bonds, in one or more tranches/series, on a private placement basis, during FY24

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) shareholding in Empire Industries has decreased from 5,23,111 to 3,99,554 equity shares, reducing its shareholding from 8.719 per cent to 6.659 per cent of the paid-up capital of the company. The shares were sold during October 12, 2022, to June 12, 2023, at an average cost of Rs 689.83. Empire Industries Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing container glass, trading in frozen foods, indenting and property development.