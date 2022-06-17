Stocks that will see action today (June 17)

Railway consultancy firm RITESLtd has bagged a contract worth Rs 364.56 crore from Container Corporation of India Ltd. The order pertains to operation and maintenance of shunting locomotives for 10 years.

Deltatech Gaming Ltd (formerly known as Gaussian Networks Pvt Ltd), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Corp Ltd, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI, for a proposed initial public offering. The IPO comprising a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer-for-sale of the equity shares held by the company, is for an amount aggregating up to Rs 250 crore.

Eros Investments has signed an alliance agreement with Wipro to evolve and scale the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based content localisation solution. The solution will automate the time-consuming manual content localisation process of subtitling and dubbing with near human-level accuracy, driving significant cost and time savings for global media organisations, post-production, and direct-to-consumer over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms.

DNEG, a technology-enabled visual effects (VFX) and animation company for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, and Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement, effective immediately. DNEG in 2014 was merged with Prime Focus World, a subsidiary of Prime Focus. The companies decided to terminate the business combination agreement as a result of the current unfavourable SPAC market conditions and other factors.

Vakrangee Limited has entered into a seller agreement with Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd, a world leader in sports equipment', to offer a complete range of sports equipments and products to the unserved and underserved population of India.

LIC has raised its stake in pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories to over 5 per cent by way of open market stock purchases during September 2021 to June this year, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,556 crore. The corporation's shareholding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories has increased from 3.644 per cent to 5.646 per cent of the paid-up capital of Dr Reddy's, LIC said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Dev Information Technology bags order worth ₹46 lakh for Development of Web Application for Gujarat State Seed Certification Agency. The order is for designing, development and maintenance of web applications, which will work as a citizen-centric web portal for GSSCA. It will facilitate self-registration for farmers or through the seed producing agency of the respective district.

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Gail (India) to stable from negative and affirmed the Long-Term IDRs at 'BBB-'. The rating action follows the revision of the outlook on India's 'BBB-' sovereign rating to Stable from Negative on June 10.

Dhruv Consultancy Services has received the Letter of Acceptance for Project Management Consultancy Services (for NH216H) in Andhra Pradesh Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd, along with a joint bidding agreement - Geo Designs & Research (P) Ltd in association with Kaius Consulting Pvt. Ltd. Consultancy services fees for project will be ₹18.29 crore, excluding taxes and the contract period is 102 months