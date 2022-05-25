Stocks that will see action today (May 25)

The board of Indian Hotels Company Ltd has approved the re-appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as Managing Director and CEO for another term of five years up to November 5, 2027, subject to shareholders' approval.

Titagarh Wagons Ltd has bagged an order worth over ₹7,800 crore from Indian Railways for supply of 24,177 wagons. The order is required to be executed over a period of 39 months.

Future Retail Ltd informed exchanges that it would not be able to release its March quarter earnings on May 30 following cessation/resignation of a few directors (non-executive and independent) in recent past and imbalanced composition the Board and audit committee. The company said it will announce the results as early as possible, after composition of the board of directors and the audit committee is complied with the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations.

The board of Ipca Laboratories has approved merging Tonira Exports Ltd and Ramdev Chemical Pvt Ltd, wholly- owned subsidiaries, with itself, subject to necessary approvals.

SIS has signed a definitive agreement for purchase of additional 49.99 per cent stake in Terminix SIS India Pvt Ltd from SVM Services Singapore for US$100,000. SIS and SVM Services (Singapore) Pte Ltd are the shareholders of Terminix and own 50.01 percent and 49.99 per cent. The deal does not fall under related party transactions, it said. Terminix is into pest and termite control management services.

Results Calendar: Abhishek Industries, Accel, AIA Engineering, Andhra Petrochemicals, Apollo Hospitals, Aries Agro, Ashoka Buildcon, Astra Microwave, Bartronics, Bata India, Bombay Wire, BPCL, CG Vak, Chemfab Alkalis, Coal India, Delta Corp, DFM Foods, Digjam, FDC, HEG, ITI, Kakatiya Cement, Khadim, Kolte Patil, Lakshmi Electrical, Max Healthcare, Max India, MOIL, MSTC, Nalco, NHPC, Parle, PFC, Polyplex Corp, Praj Industries, Punjab Communications, Rajapalayam Mills, Religare, Sakthi Sugars, Sequent Scientific, Shalby, SJVN, Suzlon, Torrent Pharma, Tree House, TVS Srichakra, United Drilling,Valiant Organics, VBC Ferro, V-Mart, Voltamp, Whirlpool, X-Pro and Zodiac JRD.