Day trading guide for May 25: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1319 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1290 1280 1330 1350 Stock approaching resistance at 1330. Hence, short at that level and keep stop-loss at 1350. ₹1441 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1420 1375 1450 1485 Eextension of decline is highly likely. Short now and on rally to 1460 with stop-loss at 1490. ₹271 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 270 265 280 285 Despite correction, the trend is bullish. Go long with stop-loss at 265 if only it bounces off 270. ₹151 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 145 140 152 160 Breaches the key support at 152. Go short on the stock with stop-loss at 155. ₹2616 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2550 2480 2650 2685 Consider initiating fresh short positions if it reverses lower from 2650. Stop-loss at 2700. ₹462 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 445 435 470 480 Scrip likely to resume the downtrend. Short the stock with stop-loss at 475. ₹3288 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3270 3175 3360 3440 Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 3400 if the stock reverses lower from 3360. 16123 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 16000 15740 16400 16500 Initiate fresh short positions at current level and on a rally to 16300. Stop-loss at 16400. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.