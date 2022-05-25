hamburger

Day trading guide

Day trading guide for May 25: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 24, 2022

Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1319 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1290

1280

1330

1350

Stock approaching resistance at 1330. Hence, short at that level and keep stop-loss at 1350.

₹1441 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1375

1450

1485

Eextension of decline is highly likely. Short now and on rally to 1460 with stop-loss at 1490.

₹271 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

265

280

285

Despite correction, the trend is bullish. Go long with stop-loss at 265 if only it bounces off 270.

₹151 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

145

140

152

160

Breaches the key support at 152. Go short on the stock with stop-loss at 155.

₹2616 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2550

2480

2650

2685

Consider initiating fresh short positions if it reverses lower from 2650. Stop-loss at 2700.

₹462 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

445

435

470

480

Scrip likely to resume the downtrend. Short the stock with stop-loss at 475.

₹3288 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3270

3175

3360

3440

Wait for a rise and go short with a stop-loss at 3400 if the stock reverses lower from 3360.

16123 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16000

15740

16400

16500

Initiate fresh short positions at current level and on a rally to 16300. Stop-loss at 16400.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 25, 2022
Nifty
Reliance Industries Ltd
State Bank of India
ITC Ltd
ONGC
HDFC Bank Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
stock market
