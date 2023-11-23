The Tata Steel board has approved the allotment of 7.58 crore shares to eligible shareholders of Tata Steel Long Products Limited. These equity shares are proposed to be listed and traded on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Tata Steel’s board has approved the allotment of 7,58,00,309 shares to eligible shareholders of Tata Steel Long Products and the record date has been fixed as November 17.

Leading exchanges BSE and the NSE have imposed fines totalling ₹11.22 lakh on Adani Green Energy for non-compliance with certain listing regulations. The two exchanges imposed fines of ₹5.61 lakh each on the company.

Home-grown mapping company Genesys International has signed a pact with Survey of India to leverage its resources for building digital twins of major towns and cities in the country. With this, Genesys International will get access to technological and data resources that Survey of India has developed since its establishment in 1767.

The US health regulator has pulled up drug major Cipla for various manufacturing lapses at its Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) based manufacturing facility. In a letter to the company’s Managing Director Umang Vohra, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) stated that it inspected Cipla’s Pithampur-based plant in Madhya Pradesh during February 6-17, 2023.

State-owned Power Grid Corp board on Wednesday approved a proposal to invest about Rs 367 crore in electricity transmission projects. Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects’ of Powergrid in its meeting held on November 22, 2023, has accorded investment approval for two projects, a BSE filing showed.

Central Depository Services on Wednesday said the number of demat accounts on its platform has crossed the 10-crore mark. Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, or CDSL, began operations in 1999 and facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and settlement of trades on stock exchanges. In a statement, the depository announced “the crossing of another milestone as more than 10 crore demat accounts were registered with CDSL”.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd has filed an application with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to set up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility, the company said on Wednesday.

Servotech Power Systems on Wednesday said it has bagged an order for 2,649 electric vehicles (EV) charges from state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation. However, the company did not disclose the value of the order in its statement issued on Wednesday.

Sintex BAPL, subsidiary of Welspun Corp, has received approval from the Odisha Government for an investment of Rs 479.47 crore for establishing a manufacturing unit for CPVC, UPVC, SWR, agri pipes, PVC fittings and plastic tanks with an annual capacity of 37,520 MT in Sambalpur, Odisha.

Mukta Arts said that its Baharain-based subsidiary Mukta A2 Multiplex WLL has entered into an agreement with Saudi Arabia-based Al-Othaim Investment Company to establish and operate cinemas across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has increased its equity shareholding in Gujarat State Petronet by 0.13 percent via an open market transaction on November 21, to 9.15 per cent from 9.02 per cent earlier.

Shalby has executed the Amendment Agreement to the Operation and Management Agreement with The Santacruz Residents Association and Bhikhubai Chandulal Jalundwala General

Hospital (BCJ) for the construction of a new hospital building at Santacruz, Mumbai.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure has received an electrification project under the Gati Shakti Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway. The total project cost comprises Rs 3.26 crore and it is expected to be executed over 12 months.

The board of CE Info Systems, digital maps, geospatial software and location-based Internet of Things (IoT) technologies company, will meet on November 27 to consider the proposal of raising the funds via the issuance of equity shares.

