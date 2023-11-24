​Non-banking financial company L&T Finance on Thursday said it has signed a USD 125 million loan pact with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support financing in rural and peri-urban areas in India, particularly for women borrowers.

LTIMindtree has launched modern Quantum-Safe Virtual Private Network (VPN) link at its London premises. The VPN demonstrates the practical application of PostQuantum Cryptography within a live network, using quantum-based key generation and out-of-band key delivery, which is secured by Post-Quantum Cryptography algorithms that are on track for standardisation by NIST, thereby bolstering the security and integrity of encrypted data.

Clean Science and Technology Ltd has subscribed to the additional 10,03,346 shares each at Rs 598, aggregating to ₹60 crore by way of subscription to the rights issue of Clean Fino-Chem Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

JSW Steel said that it has completed the approved strategic investment of ₹750 crore in JSW Paints Pvt Ltd. Earlier in 2021, the board had approved to make a strategic investment in JSW Paints in 3-4 tranches between FY 2021-22 to FY 2024-25.

The Operational & Finance Committee of Board of Directors of Greenlam Industries has allotted 5,81,301 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each to the eligible equity shareholders of the Transferor Company i.e., HG Industries Ltd as on the Record Date in the ratio of 1:2 .

Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Thursday said it is investigating claims of a data breach, but asserted there is no suggestion of any current or ongoing security issue. There has been a personal data breach of 15 lakh users from the Taj Hotel database, which is available on the dark web for purchase at $5,000.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd has entered into a framework agreement with an Internationally accredited aggregator for obtaining and transacting carbon credits & water credits for zero liquid discharge systems installed by TRL through which there will be more efficient end use of treated water generated from the ZLD system. The Water Credits thus obtained can be transacted on Trade Exchanges dealing in Water Quality Credit Trading (WQCT).

Prestige Estates, has announced the launch of Prestige Glenbrook-a highrise residential project situated in the heart of Whitefield, Bangalore’s IT Hub. The development comprises of 285 apartments across two high-rise towers with a developable area of 0.7 Million sft and has a revenue potential of ₹550 crore.

Hazoor Infra Projects Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of Hazoor Multi Projects, has received work order from Arawali Kante Multi Projects Private Limited (substituted concessionaire) and authorised by The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for rehabilitation and up-gradation of NH-66 in of Maharashtra under NHDP-IV on Hybrid Annuity mode in Ratnagiri district. The projected value of the project is approx. ₹1,129.81 crore.

The board of Axita Cotton has recommended the issuance of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 to its shareholders (as on record date] subject to the approval of shareholders.

