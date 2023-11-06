State Bank of India has posted strong Q2 results with net interest income of ₹39,500 crore, and a net profit of ₹14,330 crore. Its asset quality has been the best in eight years or more.

Mundra Port, the flagship of Adani Ports & SEZ, handled 16.1 mmt of cargo in October, the highest volume handled by any Indian port. It is the largest port in the country with 102 mmt of cargo handled on year to date (YTD) basis, a good 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The port crossed the 100 mmt mark in 210 days, surpassing the record of 231 days last year.

Ruby Mills said S.N. Kunchal has tendered his resignation as Chief Operating Officer of the company effective from the close of business hours on November 4.

JM Financial has informed the exchanges that the Enforcement Directorate conducted a search at JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd, a material subsidiary of the company between November 2 and 5, in relation to specific distressed assets of Unitech Ltd, acquired by it in 2016. This does not have any impact on the operational performance of JMFARC or on the company, it clarified.

DB Realty has informed the exchanges that it has received a provisional completion certificate for the four-laning of the Dhrol–Bhadra Patiya section of NH-151A in Gujarat through public private partnership (PPP) on a design, build, operate and transfer basis by the authority and had declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as of September 25, 2023. Due to the early completion of the project, DB Realty was entitled to receive a bonus of Rs 2.8224 crore.

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, declared its first project, a 50 MW wind project in Dayapar, Kachch, Gujarat, commercially operational on Saturday. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC Group has risen to 73,874 MW and the total RE operational capacity of NTPC Group now stands at 3,364 MW. The company is aiming to add 60 GW of Renewable Energy (RE) capacity by 2032.

