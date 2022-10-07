Bharti Airtel on Thursday said its 5G services have gone live in eight cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. Customers availing of the 5G services will have to pay as per their existing 4G plan, it said.

Prashant Kumar has been appointed the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of YES Bank for a period of three years. The Reserve Bank of India on October 6 approved the appointment of Kumar with effect from today. The appointment will, however, be subject to shareholder approval.

Britannia Industries has acquired a controlling stake in Kenya-based Kenafric Biscuits, a move which will help the company set up a manufacturing base and expand sales in African markets. Britannia and Associates (Dubai) Pvt Company Ltd (BADCO), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Britannia, has acquired a 51 per cent equity stake in Kenafric Biscuits Ltd (KBL) for a cash consideration of 13.87 crore Kenyan Shillings (₹9.2 crore), a regulatory filing by the company said.

Norican Group, parent group company of DISA India Ltd has acquired Simpson Technologies, which is engaged in sand mixing, cooling, handling, reclamation and analysis.

Cosmetics and fashion retailer Fsn E-Commerce Ventures ( Nykaa) on Thursday entered a strategic alliance with Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group to expand in Gulf countries. Nykaa will hold a 55 per cent stake in the entity and Apparel Group the rest. However, the companies did not disclose financial details of the agreement.

GE Gas Power and NTPC will collaborate on the feasibility to reduce the carbon intensity at NTPC’s Kawas gas power plant in Gujarat, which is powered by four GE 9E gas turbines.

Themis Medicare Ltd has submitted an IND (Investigational New Drug) application for a Phase II/ III clinical trial to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the National Regulatory Authority of India (NRA). India has approximately 267 million smokers, and their options for smoking cessation are limited. Once the study is approved, the clinical trial will be conducted in India, targeting 334 smokers. The cost of the process, from submission to completion of the study, will be carried out by Themis Medicare.

HR solutions company Quess Corp Ltd will divest its stake in the digital risk and compliance services company Simpliance Technologies Private Ltd (Simpliance) to Aparajitha Corporate Services (Aparajitha), an HR compliance services company, and its affiliates. The deal is valued at an enterprise value of ₹120 crore on a cash and debt-free basis, subject to closing adjustments and fulfilment of conditions set out in the transaction document.